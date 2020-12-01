Chair of the Ghana Education Service Council (GES) Micheal Nsowah has clarified that the activities of the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) in schools have not been cancelled.

He told TV3 during a forum on Education Privatization in Ghana on Monday, November 30.

His clarification come after a Professor of Educational Leadership at the University of Cape Coast, George K.T. Oduro, had raised concerns of the inactivity of PTAs in the various schools.

Mr Nsowa said: “PTA has not been cancelled but the PTA dues which deprives students from going to school is the problem.”

“There is no document that says that PTA has been cancelled. PTAs can organize themselves. PTA dues agreed by parents to support the school becomes a fee that if your parents do not pay, you do not go to school is the problem.”

“PTA dues should not deny any student from going to school,” he stressed.