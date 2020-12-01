The Electoral Commission will today, Tuesday, December 1, 2020, conduct a special voting exercise for 109,557 persons who will be engaged on December 7th.

These special voters, including members of the security services, journalists and staff of the Electoral Commission, will be voting at selected areas in all 275 constituencies.

Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Mensa, told the media on Monday that all the necessary logistics have been deployed in sufficient quantities to the various constituencies.

She added that all election officials have been adequately prepared and stand in readiness to deliver a credible election.

The exercise will start from 0700hours and close at 1700 hours.

The prospective early voters are personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces, National Intelligence Bureau, National Security, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service, and Information Services Department.

The rest are personnel of the National Ambulance Service, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Prisons Service, Ghana Journalists Association, Ghana Police Service and National Media Commission.

There were complaints of missing names of some of the security and media officers.

But Madam Mensa has assured: “The Commission has instructed its officers to allow media practitioners who have access to the accreditation to vote.”