Centre for Social Science Research of the Kumasi Technical University is projecting at least 51.4 percent win for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming elections.

The opposition NDC is projected to have 47.1 percent leaving 1.5 percent to all other candidates in the contest.

Senior Researcher, Dr. Smart Sarpong is making the projections based on available data from previous elections and survey of all regions.

Dr. Smart Sarpong

The projections say the NPP stands a chance of winning seven out of the sixteen regions in the country.

They include; Ashanti, Ahafo, Bono, Central, Eastern, North East and Western Regions.

Bono East and Greater Accra are still up for grasp, hence, the need for both political parties to work at winning them.

The seven others by the projection will be won by the NDC. It predicts a voter turnout of 77.31 percent of the total registered voters.

Dr. Sarpong says the prediction has higher chances of being realized.

“I think per the prediction, the correction factor that comes with it is still the positive 0.9 correction factor for the NPP. That is what gives me the confidence to say that 51.4 percent is the minimum for NPP. I agree with you that anything is possible but this is on the assumption that all other things being equal”, he said.

Free Health Care of the National Democratic Congress is the second campaign promise that has been well accepted by the electorate after Free SHS that has already been rolled out by government.

Road infrastructure, Planting for Food and Jobs, Unemployment and Covid-19 response are among factors influencing the choice of many respondents.

33.6 percent of respondents believe “skirt and blouse’ phenomenon will repeat itself in the elections.

“41.1 percent of my respondents say that wherever they are if ‘skirt and blouse’ should happen it will favor the NPP Presidential candidate but very close to 39.9 say it will favor the NDC’s Presidential candidate”.

He added, “ the drift with ‘skirt and blouse’ is that if it favors the Presidential candidate of a political party, it goes against the people’s choice of parliamentary candidate”.