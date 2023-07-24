Paris Saint-Germain have accepted Al Hilal’s world-record £259m bid for Kylian Mbappe.

The French champions have given the Saudi club permission to speak to Mbappe after putting him up for sale and leaving him out of their squad for the pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea, having made it clear they only want to include players who are committed to the club.

Al Hilal’s record-breaking offer is not the only one PSG have received. They have been approached with a mix of offers for Mbappe, including cash-plus players, but Al Hilal have shown their intention by tabling the world-record bid.

Paris Saint-Germain believe at least five clubs are interested in signing Mbappe, with Tottenham among them.

There is said to already be a “hot market” for the France captain with interested clubs including Chelsea, Manchester United, Inter Milan and Barcelona.

Image: Mbappe’s proposed move to Al Hilal would make him the most expensive player of all time, surpassing Neymar’s £198m deal with PSG

PSG will listen to any offer and all proposals to sell Mbappe, and if it was left to the French champions they would just sell him to the highest bidder, although other clubs will struggle to come anywhere near to Al Hilal’s offer.

The forward has one year remaining on his contract and is unwilling to sign a new one, with PSG believing he has already agreed to join Real Madrid for free next summer.

However, Real may now be tempted to make a formal bid for the player to make sure they do not miss out on him again.

