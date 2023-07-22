Kylian Mbappe has been put up for sale by Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe has not been included in the squad to Japan and South Korea, which departs on Saturday.

PSG only want players on the tour who are committed to the club and want to be at the club and take the view that no player is more important than the club.

PSG are convinced Mbappe has already agreed to join Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer, a move that is viewed as a huge betrayal after he said he would never leave for free.

The club sought clarity from Mbappe when training resumed this month but nothing has been communicated by the player.

PSG, therefore, assume Mbappe wants to leave for free and plans for life without him must begin, starting with their pre-season tour of the Far East.

Mbappe is now for sale and the club will engage with suitors, of which there are many who have been waiting for developments.

PSG’s six summer signings will be travelling to Japan and South Korea, together with the new coach Luis Enrique and all the positively-motivated squad.