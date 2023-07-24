

In spite of revealing in his book that he once rejected an offer by a political party to endorse its presidential candidate, actor Adjetey Anang has said that he would have a second thought about it if it happened in recent times.

He told Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z that at the time the offer was made, the political system was too polarised so he didn’t want to get involved in it.

According to him, the system has changed a bit so if any party approaches him today, he would have to think about it again.

“[If they came today], we might look at a few considerations. At the time it was a different period. And so I think that we’ve come far, as a people. We’re still very sensitive where we have accepted the fact that people have had the choice to come out boldly and choose a political party, even though it’s still early days yet but we’re still not like places like the US,” he noted.

“Today, with a few things, we’ll consider [an offer from a political party],” the celebrated actor further stated.

Adjetey Anang’s book ‘Adjetey Anang: A Story of Faith, Imperfection and Resilience’ he mentions that even though he was “broke” at the time the juicy offer came, he had to decline.

“…on another occasion, I was approached by a political party in which I had many friends, to endorse the campaign of their flagbearer,” Anang said in the book, adding: “I was broke, the monetary reward was tempting, and all I needed to do was a few minutes of endorsement and my troubles would be over!”

Though he declined to mention the year this happened, he disclosed in the interview that it was a ruling party that approached him with the offer.

He revealed they were ready to give him a car and an amount of 50,000 dollars, among other things.