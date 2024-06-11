Hundreds of angry fishermen and other residents of Sekondi Takoradi have gathered at the Sekondi Police Station.

They are demanding the immediate release of a chief fisherman who is currently in custody.

Most of these fishermen could be seen singing war songs within the premises of the police station while officers looked on.

They have vowed to back out only when the chief fisherman is released.

The chief fisherman, Nana Panyin Yena, is said to have been arrested and arraigned following the lynching of a young man believed to be a thief at Betumagyebu in Sekondi about a year ago.

The chief fisherman, together with two others, were granted bail after their appearance at the Sekondi District Court.

But they are still in police custody.

According to the fishermen, Nana Botwe, they would not allow their leader to spend another night in the police cell since they had met all the bail conditions stipulated by the court.

They are calling on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to intervene before the issue escalates.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach out to the Police for a response proved unsuccessful.

ALSO READ:

Naa Koryoo’s detention was needless but… – Minister [Audio]

Even if you add a law degree to a PhD, I will choose a foreign passport – Wayoosi