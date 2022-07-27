Legal Practitioner, Tsatsu Tsikata, says that Ghana’s future stands to be great if the legacy of late President John Evans Atta Mills is protected and emulated.

Speaking in his capacity as the keynote speaker of the 10th Commemorative Lectures in memory of late President JEA Mills, Mr Tsikata said that President Mills unified the country and his leadership stature has never been equaled.

According to him, former President Mills was a leader who was not in office to persecute and jail in vindication.

“He was a father for all regardless of party affiliations. Late Evans Atta Mills’ peaceful nature did not mean he was a weak leader but a sign of humanity. Even as president, he relied on his team and had tremendous working ethics.

“At the time he was not even in good condition, he still pushed to have his work executed. His fate was the matter of the heart but not the outward symbols. He choose to be Christ-like and never assumed superior edge over others,” he said.

Mr Tsikata also said that raising monuments in memory of the late President is not enough to celebrate him, but ensuring that his legacies live on.

