Assistant coach of Asante Kotoko, David Ocloo, attributed their hard-fought victory against Legon Cities to the guidance of Prosper Narteh Ogum.

During the weekend game at the WAFA Park in Sogakope, Narteh Ogum was absent from the dugout due to his participation in the License B coaching course.

In his absence, Ocloo took charge of the team in their matchday 12 encounter against The Royals.

Legon Cities initially took the lead with Nasiru Moro’s impressive free-kick hitting the net in the 27th minute.

However, in the second half, Mohammed Suleman scored an own goal in the 67th minute, followed by Stephen Mukwala extending the lead for the away side in the 75th minute. Isaac Oppong sealed the victory late in injury time.

After the game, Ocloo credited Ogum’s halftime pep talk for the successful outcome against Legon Cities.

“It was a difficult goal to concede, but I told my players to keep going, and they did that to ensure we win. I dedicate this win to our boss, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum; he’s been a marvelous boss so far,” Ocloo stated to StarTimes.

“I thank him for this opportunity and will thank him also for the pep talk during recess; it has been a wonderful pep talk because it really inspired the players,” he added.

Following this win, Asante Kotoko has moved to the 8th position on the league table with 16 points. They are set to host Berekum Chelsea at the Baba Yara Stadium in the upcoming matchday 13 this weekend.

