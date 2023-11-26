Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko captain, Ernest Papa Arko has been confirmed dead, the club has announced.

The Ghana international succumbed to death in the early hours of Sunday following a short ailment.

Arko played for Asante Kotoko in the late 1970s and early 1980s and also served as the skipper for the side.

They went on to be finalists in the 1982 African Cup of Champions Clubs competition, where they lost to Al Ahly SC of Egypt.

He continued to lead the team in 1983, the year they last won the 1983 CAF Champions League.

Kotoko in a statement said, ” Everyone at Asante Kotoko is devastated by the news that our 1983 Champions League winning Captain, Papa Arkoh has passed away in Accra. Our thoughts are with his family and his former mates.”

Everyone at Asante Kotoko is devastated by the news that our 1983 Champions League winning Captain, Papa Arkoh has pass away in Accra.



Our thoughts are with his family and his former mates 🕊️ #AKSC #FabuCensus pic.twitter.com/IRcy3Nk0T8 — Asante Kotoko SC – 2X CAF CL Winners🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) November 26, 2023

Arko played in the 1980 African Cup of Nations, where Ghana failed to defend its title. He was also in the team that played in the 1984 African Nations Cup tournament.

He is the third Kotoko legend to pass away in the last month following the passing of Joe Debrah and Robert Eshun.