Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew was sent off in his Le Havre debut on Sunday afternoon in the French Ligue 1.

Havre was hosted by FC Nantes at the Stade de le Beaujoire – Louis Fonteneau.

Andre, who joined the side as a free agent was introduced into the game in the 65th-minute mark, replacing Loïc Négo.

However, two minutes later, the 33-year-old was red-carded following a dangerous tackle on an opponent.

The former Marseille forward was playing his first competitive game in club football since leaving Nottingham Forest in July earlier this year.

Despite the man advantage, Nantes were faced with some resolute defending, meaning La Maison Jaune could only muster a point to break their losing run.

Ayew, who led the Black Satellites to clinch the FIFA U20 World Cup for the first time in African history will miss some games for Le Havre after picking a straight red card in the week 13 fixture.

Meanwhile, he will be hoping to bounce back stronger following a disastrous debut for Le Havre, who are counting on the experienced Ghana forward for survival.