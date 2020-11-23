Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of the National Democratic Congress’ presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, is a year older.

The astute politician and educationist turned 69 years old on November 22, 2020, and was seen celebrating the day in grand style.

In a video, the former Education Minister was seen dancing heartily as she celebrates with some close friends, colleagues, family members and party faithful.

As the celebration was going on, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, who appeared so excited and thankful to God for the gift of life, showed off her dancing skills.

READ ALSO:

She danced to Kool and The Gang’s ‘Get Down On It’.

The running mate was seen wearing a black and pink shirt and skirt and danced behind her birthday cake in what appeared to be her home.

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang celebrates birthday

Professor Opoku-Agyemang was born on November 22, 1951, and she is still very active in the fields of politics and education.

If things go the NDC’s way on December 7, 2020, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang would set a record as Ghana’s first female Vice President.