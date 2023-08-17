

A Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, was on Thursday, August 17, elected as the President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana, UG chapter.

He won the election with 93.3 percent of the total valid votes cast according to a Facebook post he made on Thursday evening.

The vociferous professor said he will champion the interest of his people forcefully and proactively.

“I have just won my election as President of UTAG (UG) with 93.3 percent of the total valid votes cast.

“In the driving seat myself, I’ll champion the interest of my people forcefully and proactively.”

The outspoken lecturer added that he is prepared to sacrifice his relationships for the collective good of his people.

“I lost some friends as General Secretary, and I do not mind losing more as I fight harder for the University Teacher in my capacity as President.”

“It won’t be out of malice or hatred for any regime. It would be just for the advancement of the interest of my people.”

He, thus, thanked his colleagues for believing in him and voting for him to lead them.

“Thanks to you all for the well wishes; thanks to all my colleague lecturers for the confidence they have shown in me and thanks to my students who were relentless in their support for me,” he concluded.