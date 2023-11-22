The Producer Price Index (PPI) for October 2023 fell to 9.6%, data from the Ghana Statistical Service has revealed.

This represents a 15.5 percentage point decrease relative to the rate recorded in September 2023 (25.1%).

However, the month-on-month change in the PPI between September 2023 and October 2023 was 1.1%.

According to the data from the GSS, the producer price inflation in the industry less construction sector decreased to 9.0% in October 2023 from 26.4% in September 2023.

Advertisement

The rate in the construction sector decreased to 44.0% in October 2023 from 48.9% in September 2023.

In the Services sector, the rate decreased from 16.1% in September 2023 to 11.7% in October 2023.

The Construction (44.0%), Electricity and Gas (39.6%), Water Supply, Sewerage, and Waste Management (25.8%), Information and Communication (12.7%), Accommodation and Food services (11.1%), and Mining and Quarrying (10.4%), recorded rates above the national average, while Manufacturing activity recorded the lowest rate of 3.2% in October 2023.

Manufacturing Sub-Sector

In October 2023, 18 of the 23 major groups in the manufacturing sub-sector recorded inflation rates higher than the sector average of 3.2%.

The Manufacture of textiles recorded the highest inflation rate of 68.3%, followed by the Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemicals, and botanical products at 64.2%.

Mining and Quarrying Sub-Sector

In October 2023, the Extraction of crude and natural gas recorded inflation of 0.9%, indicating a decrease of 29.4 percentage points over the September 2023 rate of 30.3%.

Mining of metal ores also decreased to 14.8% in October 2023 from 34.0% in September 2023. Mining support service activities also recorded an inflation rate of 60.5%.