Ghanaian musician and producer, Nacee, has shared a heartwarming encounter with a police officer.

According to him, what the police officer whom he called Mr. Boakye did for him has gingered his faith in the Ghana Police Service.

In a social media post, Nacee expressed his gratitude to officer Boakye for his act of kindness.

While traveling with his manager, Nacee said they realized they were out of cash while making a purchase, and to avoid embarrassment, the officer stepped in to pay.

He also handed Nacee extra cash to help in making other purchases for their journey.

The gesture, the gospel musician said is an eye-opener of the kindness that still exists within the Police Service.

Impressed by the action, Nacee took photos of the officer, which he shared on his social media platforms to inspire others to emulate.

Other social media users have also attested to the goodness of the officer.