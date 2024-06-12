The Ministry of Roads and Highways is currently engaging key stakeholders to finalize the decision to reinstate road tolls.

Sector Minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye said it is important to reintroduce road tolls to aid in the repair of the country’s deteriorating roads.

In 2021, the Ministry directed a nationwide cessation of toll collection, effective November 18, 2021.

This removal of tolls, aimed at reducing traffic congestion at toll booths and in anticipation of the e-levy, received mixed reactions.

Addressing the issue to the media, Mr. Asenso-Boakye said his Ministry is actively engaging key stakeholders to reintroduce road tolls.

“[Road] maintenance also means money. In many countries, they use the tolls that they collect from road tolls to finance maintenance. But in our case, we have suspended it, and I think it is a good time for us to start the discussion to bring these road tolls back and get money to maintain our roads.

“That is very important, and we have started the process by engaging the various stakeholders to get their buy-in to make sure that we bring the road tolls back” he added.

