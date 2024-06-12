African Market Entry Consulting Ltd made significant impact at the recently concluded Gitex Africa 2024 (www.GITEXAfrica.com), showcasing its expertise in helping businesses navigate the complexities of entering the African market. On the second day of the event, the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with EGO, a pioneering Saudi ride-hailing company, to facilitate its expansion into Nigeria and other African markets.

The MoU was executed during a formal signing ceremony attended by Mr. Naser Aloraini, the Executive Vice President of Ego Information Technology Company (owners of the EGO ride-hailing app), and Mr. Jonathan Ayokunle Bankole, CEO and Lead Consultant at African Market Entry Consulting Ltd. This partnership is set to leverage African Market Entry Consulting Ltd’s extensive knowledge and experience to ensure EGO’s seamless and strategic entry into new markets across the African continent.

Jonathan Ayokunle Bankole expressed his enthusiasm about the new partnership, stating, “We are honoured to partner with EGO in their ambitious expansion plans. Our expertise in market entry strategies will ensure that EGO’s entry into new African markets is successful and sustainable. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration.”

Beyond the significant MoU with EGO, African Market Entry Consulting Ltd actively engaged with passionate founders and innovative startups at Gitex Africa 2024. The event brought together over 200 creative startups from Morocco and various countries across Africa, creating an environment ripe for innovation and collaboration.

The company was involved in numerous conversations with entrepreneurs eager to tap into the African market, offering insights and strategic advice to help them navigate the complexities of doing business in the region. This engagement highlights African Market Entry Consulting Ltd’s role as a pivotal player in fostering growth and development across the continent.

Gitex Africa 2024 also provided unparalleled networking opportunities. With over 30,000 visitors and more than 350 VCs and investors present, the event revealed so many highlights. From sparking connections to sealing deals, every corner of Gitex Africa 2024 is a testament to the unstoppable momentum of innovation and entrepreneurship in Africa.

Jonathan Ayokunle Bankole added, “Gitex Africa 2024 was an incredible platform for us to connect with innovative minds and potential partners. The diversity and energy at Gitex Africa 2024 were truly inspiring, and we are excited to be a part of this dynamic ecosystem, helping businesses unlock their full potential in Africa.”

