A priest is counting his blessing after he bagged a massive multi-million lotto win worth GHC2.6m.

The holy man from Brakpan has kept his identity a secret though he is the joint winner with a woman living in the North West region who also wants to keep her identity a secret.

They split the GHC5.1 million prize which was released on the 24th of October.

The priest was shocked to discover he had won half of R14 million.

The two tried the same numbers but what makes it more amazing is that they entered their numbers manually, and on top of that they both purchased tickets to the value of R20.

The Sowetan reported that the priest thanked God for the win and that he could take care of his children.

“I have been praying for God’s intervention for months now, asking him to ease my financial burdens so I can take care of my children and be able to do more for the church.

“My prayers particularly became more intense from July this year, I started feeling a lot of pressure and I ‘fought’ with God, asking him not to forsake me when I have been a loyal servant to him,” said the winner.

He also revealed that he had asked his late wife to speak to God on his behalf when he visited her grave and when he checked to see if he had won, he was shocked.

“A few days before I played the Lottery, I visited my wife’s grave. I pleaded with her to speak to God on behalf of our family. I believe that she is now a spiritual being who is closer to God than we are. Earlier this week, I went to check my tickets and I was pleasantly shocked to learn that I had won the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot.”

The woman, who won alongside the priest, said that she has plans to retire and buy herself a house.