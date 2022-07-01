North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa, has vowed to quit if the next president of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) charters private jets at an outrageous price as is happening currently.

The Member of Parliament has been following and criticizing President Akuffo Addo’s travels, alleging that he has been using private jets at great expense to the nation.

Speaking on Burning Issues to host Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom, Okudzeto Ablakwa said he could not fathom why the president would choose such expensive jets when there is already a presidential jet available to the nation.

He stated that if the government feels the presidential jet isn’t performing properly, the issue should be raised in parliament for it to be auctioned.

“At the time this Presidential Jet was ordered, the honorable Kan Dapaah who was the Defense Minister said the lifespan of the jet is a minimum of 20 years but this jet is just 12 years old.”

“I don’t have anything against the president but it’s about protecting the public purse and I don’t expect a future NDC president to hire jets at such high cost, some of us would resign; I wouldn’t want to be part of such a government,” he said.

Samuel Okudzeto noted he has drafted a ‘Presidential Travel Bill’ that will help regulate all presidents on their trips which bill is currently before the legal department of parliament for review.

He believes this idea about the presidential plane would reduce costs for the country.

"That is why I have drafted a 'Presidential Travel Bill', a private member's bill, that will help to regulate presidential trips which have already been submitted to the legal department of parliament for review," he revealed.

