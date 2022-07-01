Conveners of Arise Ghana demonstration are accusing the Ghana Police Service of illegal holding 29 of their members.

They claimed almost 48 hours and the police did not give any indication of granting them bail.

NDC National Youth Organiser

National Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme said the police were not willing to speak to them.

The demonstration held on 28 and 29 June turned violent and police and protesters exchanged stones and teargas during a standoff in the afternoon.

The 29 persons, who were currently in custody, according to the Police, were involved in orchestrating attacks against officers and some school children.