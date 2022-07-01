Kumasi Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has confirmed his father has passed away.

The former West African Football Academy [WAFA] gaffer confirmed the sad news Thursday morning.

The Educationist painfully announced the demise of his dad, who he also described as his lecturer and mentor, on his official Twitter handle.

“Hmmm, it was extremely difficult to accept you are no more. Oh, death!

“Rest well my father, lecturer, and mentor. Dr. Lamptey, da yie. You will forever be in my heart.”

Please Dr. Lamptey is my academic father and not my real father — Prosper Narteh Ogum (@ProsNartehOgum) June 30, 2022

The enterprising gaffer just recently ended Asante Kotoko’s seven-year league abeyance after leading them to the title in the just-finished season.

Prosper Ogum will be expected to lead the club to their Africa campaign [CAF Champions League] next season.

The funeral arrangements are to be communicated in the coming days.