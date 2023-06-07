A presidential staffer, George Atsu Egbenunya, has officially declared his support for former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen.

With a resolute voice, Mr Egbenunya urged members of the party to rally behind Mr Kyerematen in its bid to break the eight-year power rotational cycle.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr Egbenunya emphasised his deep-rooted connection to the party as the son of the late R. K. Egbenunya, a founding member of the party from Hohoe Bla.

Drawing upon his extensive experience within the party, including serving as a deputy regional youth organiser in the Volta Region, constituency organiser for two terms, youth organiser for one term, and an elected assembly member for the Bla electoral area, Mr. Egbenunya highlighted the importance of Mr Kyerematen’s leadership in guiding the party towards victory.

“After being in politics for 25 years, you know it is Alan Kyerematen who can lead the party to break the eight,” stated Mr Egbenunya.

Citing his understanding of the inner workings of the party, he stressed the urgent need for unity and endorsement of Mr Kyerematen to secure success in the upcoming elections.

Mr Kyerematen, renowned for his experience in the field of trade, industry, and investment, has been widely regarded as a formidable contender to lead the party.

Mr Egbenunya praised Mr Kyerematen’s leadership qualities, strategic vision, and proven track record, which he believes make him the ideal candidate to navigate the complexities of the economy and pave the way for sustainable development.

As the race to break the eight-year cycle intensifies, endorsement from the likes of George Atsu Egbenunya may bolster Mr Kyerematen’s campaign and attract further support, especially in the Volta Region where the only cabinet minister from that part of the country, John Peter Amewu was also recently seen campaigning for the former Trade Minister.

Endorsement of the main candidates underscore the growing momentum behind them and sets the stage for a spirited political contest within the party.

As the nation watches closely, it remains to be seen how this declaration of support will impact the dynamics of the party and the broader political landscape.

