Ajax attacker, Mohammed Kudus, will not be eligible to be part of Black Meteors’ squad for the upcoming U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Ghana will hope to strengthen its squad for the tournament and hope to secure a place in the final three to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Despite Southampton attacker, Kamaldeen Sulemana and FC Nordsjaelland winger, Ernest Nuamah who are eligible to play for the team, Black Meteors’ management committee chairman, Frederick Acheampong says Kudus will not be able to feature at the tournament.

“We are negotiating with the players and the Black Stars technical team to see if most of them will be available. In any case, the Black Stars game is on the 18th so after that those who are available can join us”, he told Graphic Sports.

“Kudus is not eligible because he was born in the year 2000 but there are other players in the Black Stars like Kamaldeen and Nuamah who would be needed in the Black Meteors.”

Black Meteors will camp in Egypt for the tournament which gets underway on June 24, with the Ghana team focused on securing qualification to the Olympic Games in Paris next year.

They face host nation Morocco, Congo and Guinea in the group stage. The tournament is scheduled to start from June 25 to July 8.