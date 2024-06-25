President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reaffirmed his commitment to enforcing laws against vigilantism to ensure Ghana’s December 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections, are conducted in a free, fair, transparent, and credible manner.

During the presentation of credentials to nine newly appointed diplomats at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo stressed the importance of maintaining peace and order throughout the election period.

He issued a stern warning against vigilantism, emphasizing the government’s resolve to uphold the law.

“I want to reiterate that as we approach the elections in December, my unwavering determination is to ensure that these elections are conducted in a manner that is free, fair, transparent, and credible. Ghana has been a beacon of democracy on the African continent, and it is our collective duty to safeguard this reputation. Anyone who seeks to subvert the free will of the people will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“No candidate or political party is superior to the will of the Ghanaian people. The government is determined to enforce the law against vigilantism, and any individual or group found culpable will face the full rigors of the law. Vigilantism has no place in our democratic space, and we must all work to ensure peaceful elections,” declared President Akufo-Addo.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo called on all political parties and candidates to respect the democratic process and the will of the Ghanaian people.

He urged them to conduct their campaigns peacefully and to avoid any actions that could undermine the integrity of the elections.

The President also highlighted the role of the newly appointed diplomats in promoting Ghana’s image as a stable and democratic country.

He encouraged them to uphold the values of democracy and to engage with their host nations in fostering strong bilateral relationships that support Ghana’s democratic aspirations.

