President Akufo-Addo has left Ghana for Brazzaville, capital of the Republic of Congo to attend the swearing-in of H.E. Denis Sassou Nguesso, President-elect of the Republic of Congo.

The president jetted off on Thursday, April 15, 2021, in his capacity as Chairperson of the Authority of Heads of States and Government of the Economic Community of West African States.

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, and other officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana on Friday, 16th April, 2021.

In his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.