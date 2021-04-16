Two female correctional service officials have been dismissed after investigations into an explicit video that went viral last month showing one of the officials having sex with an inmate.

The incident took place at the Ncome correctional facility in KwaZulu-Natal.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Correctional Services Department (DCS) said the official in the video, as well as her colleague who allowed her office to be used for the sexual act, were both dismissed after a disciplinary process.

READ ALSO:

DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the inmate involved was also not spared and had been reclassified into the maximum category.

“He lost privileges and has been moved to another facility. DCS wants to reiterate that coitus acts and other forms of sexual attachment or illicit romance between officials and inmates can never be allowed nor tolerated.

“The code of conduct is explicit and those found to have breached it will face the consequences. DCS will not hesitate to act against any form of transgressions,” said Nxumalo.

In March, a viral video showing a sexual act between a female warden and an inmate has sent shock waves across the country.

The recording hit social media and thrust the DCS into the spotlight.

Hidden cameras during sex? This can happen to anyone, not only reckless prison warders. Nizbheke! #PrisonWarder — Shane Lepono (@MaShaneKura) March 17, 2021

Jokes aside we don’t respect our jobs , you know how hard it is to get a job then wena mess it with 3seconds strokes This is real life not some Xxxxvideo or pornhub #PrisonWarder pic.twitter.com/2oKkWGFwoW — Siwe (@Siwe02334196) March 17, 2021

Mara why bring phones when having sex , dlani sule umlomo Seyani i proof pic.twitter.com/em9Xc5B1wx — Siwe (@Siwe02334196) March 18, 2021