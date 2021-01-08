Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rt Rev Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, is urging President Nana Akufo-Addo and his government to continue to commit to God in their second term of office.

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana applauded President Akufo-Addo for using the phrase ‘The Battle is the Lord’s’ since his 2012 election campaign to date and trusting in God in leadership.

Delivering a sermon at the thanksgiving service organised by the Akyem Abuakwa State, the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery and the Kyebi Local Council of Churches in honour of President Akufo-Addo, Prof Mante said, if the president and his appointees will continue to see the face of God in managing the country, they will succeed.

He said, Nana Sir Ofori Atta I, who happens to be the first Okyenhene, committed Okyeman to Christ and ensured that his kinsmen followed Christ so it was not out of place that his descendants are committed to Christ.

The Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, urged the president to be steadfast and keep to his faith.

He asked him not to be demoralised by naysayers but continue to deliver that which has been assigned to him.

He praised him for his exemplary leadership and introduction of various development projects and policies in the country.

President Akufo-Addo was full of praise and thanksgiving.

He pledged to continue to commit to developing Ghana.

Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana made a presentation to the president and the vice president.

The presentation included a Bible, a brochure and other Presbyterian Church souvenirs that contain the history of the Presbyterian Church of Akyem Abuakwa.