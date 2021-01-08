The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it will not recognise President Nana Akufo-Addo until all issues of the 2020 elections are resolved.

The General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said that has been the party’s position and it will not change even after the swearing-in ceremony.

General Mosquito, as he is widely known, disclosed this at a press conference on Friday, January 8, 2021.

“Notwithstanding the swearing-in, the NDC shall not recognise Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo until all the issues surrounding his flawed election are satisfactorily resolved,” he vowed.

The Presidential candidate of the NDC is currently challenging the outcome of the December 7 election results at the Supreme Court.

The petition details serious alleged violations of the 1992 Constitution by the Electoral Commission and its Chairperson and Returning Officer for the Presidential Election, Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensa in the conduct of their constitutional and legal responsibilities.

It seeks among others, a declaration from the Supreme Court to the effect that, the purported declaration of the results of the 2020 presidential election on the 9th day of December 2020 was unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect whatsoever.