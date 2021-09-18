A suspected kidnapper has demanded ransom for the return of a 28-year-old pregnant woman, who went missing in Takoradi of the Western Region.

Josephine Panyin Mensah reportedly went missing after going for a routine dawn walk on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

Her husband, Paul Simon, reported the incident to the police and later said the mother had received a phone call from a suspected kidnapper who was demanding a ransom.

The police in Takoradi have started investigations into the circumstances that led to the disappearance of the pregnant woman.

The Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Olivia Adiku, has said the police were investigating to trace the whereabouts of the woman.

According to the husband, she left home Thursday morning around 5:00am for a routine dawn walk and has since not returned.

She was last seen at Amoono road towards Paa Grant Roundabout in Takoradi in the Western Region.