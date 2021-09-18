A Physics teacher at Achimota Senior High School in Accra has been found hanging in his room, the Accra Regional Police Command has confirmed.



Forty-eight-year-old Clifford Nkrumah’s body was found hanged by the ceiling on Thursday, 16 September 2021.



He is suspected to have taken his own life.



The police have launched an investigation into the matter.



A few weeks ago, the Deputy Director of Mental Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Amma Ampomaa Boadu, revealed that a total of 417 attempted suicide cases have been recorded in the country for the first half of the year.



The Ashanti Region topped with 61 cases followed by the Eastern Region with 60 cases.

Speaking to the media at a mental health literacy training programme organised by the Mental Health Authority for some journalists in Kumasi, Dr Boadu said the Upper East came third with 47 cases while Greater Accra and Central Regions had 37 cases each.



Dr Boadu said the Volta region recorded 35 cases, Oti region, 22; Bono East region, 21; and Western North region, 17.



Bono, North East, and Upper West regions recorded 16 cases each.



Others are Western region, 14; Ahafo Region, 11; Northern Region, 4; and Savanna Region, 3.



