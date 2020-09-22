A sickle cell patient, who is due to deliver through a caesarean birth, is reported to be left unattended to at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

This is according to Madam Mary Quaye, the 70-year-old-mother of the pregnant woman.

Madam Quaye, speaking to Adom News’ Kwame Annum, said she and her daughter arrived at the hospital as early as 4:am on Monday morning, but her daughter is yet to be attended to.

“My daughter is currently at the Out-Patient Department waiting to be attended to, since we arrived here at 4:am no nurse or midwife has attended to us because there are no nurses and midwives and she is due to deliver through CS. I don’t know what is going to happen to my daughter looking at what is happening, something must be done quickly by the government,” she told Adom News’ Kwame Annum in an interview at the hospital.

“I am pleading with our nurses and midwives to suspend the strike action and come back to work because the strike action is affecting the sick, I beg them,” she added.

Patients admitted at the country’s two biggest hospitals – Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and Ridge Hospital – have been left stranded and in despair due to the absence of nurses and midwives as there is limited number of doctors to attend to them.

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association and its allied associations have embarked on a strike for better conditions of service from the government.

Watch video of the interview above: