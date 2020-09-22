Barcelona striker Luis Suarez cheated on his exam to gain Italian citizenship last week, according to the national police force.

The Uruguayan striker undertook the test last week in Perugia but, as outlined by Marca, it is now claimed by the police that there were irregularities in his application and they believe the questions he would be asked were leaked to him prior to the exam.

The allegations are of a serious nature as it appears that Suarez’s score in the test was pre-determined before its completion with the nature of the application viewed as a security breach.

It is said that the topics covered in the exam were pre-agreed with the Barcelona striker, who was undertaking the test ahead of a proposed move to Juventus which has subsequently collapsed.

A statement from the Perugia public prosecutor’s office said: “Some irregularities have emerged in the exam of certification of Italian, sat on September 17 by Uruguayan football player Luis Alberto Suarez Diaz, needed to obtain the Italian citizenship.

“From the investigation, it emerged that the topics in the exam had been agreed in advance with the applicant and that the relative mark had been attributed even before carrying out the exam, regardless of the fact that an elementary proficiency of the Italian language had been verified during remote classes carried out by lecturers of the University for Foreigners.

“Today, the Italian financial police are moving forward to capture the documents at the university offices, to verify the actions described beforehand and notify the information assurances for the crimes of revelation of professional secrecy, false representation committed by public officials in official documents and other.”

Despite hitting 21 goals in an injury-hit season, Suarez’s physical levels have dropped in recent seasons since his prime and his future has come under increasing scrutiny in recent times, and he is not thought to be in the plans of new boss Ronald Koeman.

Suarez’s move to Juventus appears to have fallen through, with the Italian champions now set to re-sign Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid.

Suarez is now set to leave the Camp Nou to join La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid.