A commercial motor rider has crashed to death after falling off the Mallam Junction overhead.

According to reports from the passenger who is currently in critical condition, they were on their way from Lapaz to Kasoa.

After getting to the intersection of the overhead, the rider lost control and slammed into the concrete barriers, before subsequently falling off.

The ‘okada’ rider, who had offered his helmet to the passenger, landed on his head, causing blood to ooze out from his left brain area.

SEE ALSO

The driver, who was partially alive minutes after the crash, was left to his fate after what witnesses described as poor police and ambulance services.

Meanwhile, the badly injured passenger is battling for his life at Akawe Government Hospital.