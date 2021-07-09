Some poultry farmers in the country are threatening to lay off their workers as a result of the high cost of production in the industry.

Best District Farmer at Prampram, Joseph Armah Quaye, disclosed this on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday.

According to him, shortage of maize and subsequent rise in prices of the product have become a major blow for them and making it difficult to feed birds.

Mr Quaye said if the price of maize and other products keeps rising, his business will continue to sink and he will have no choice but to sell all his products and close down his business.

“The work has become very difficult for us and our business is near collapse. Prices of products have been increased and have affected our industry. Me for instance, I have 22 workers. I have 9,000 layers and since last year July, maize has shot up very high and other products as well. It is the poultry that is creating jobs for the whole country and so if our business collapses what then becomes of us?

“If nothing is done about it, I have already informed my workers that after selling all my birds, I will have no choice than to lay them off,” he said.

After so many years in the business, Mr Quaye said the maize crisis has been particularly hard on his business.

He expressed surprise that the commodity price, which normally goes down every year, has moved up and called on the government to explain the trend to farmers to save the industry from collapse.

