A 15-year-old schoolboy, Philip Dadzie, is in critical condition after being attacked by two individuals on a motorbike on the road between Gomoa Dominase and Potsin in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region

According to reports, the assailants, pretending to seek directions, approached the unsuspecting victim.

After Philip kindly provided them with the information they sought, the individuals suddenly brandished a cutlass and began to rain down indiscriminate blows on him.

The situation quickly escalated, and the young boy found himself at the mercy of these attackers.

As the brutal assault unfolded, it became evident that their sinister intentions were to inflict a fatal wound upon Philip, aiming specifically for his neck.

He was later rushed to the hospital.

Medical Superintendent for Gomoa Potsin Polyclinic, Dr Jerry Vlad Nkegbe, expressed deep concern over the severity of Philip’s injuries.

The young boy’s life now hangs in the balance, and the community is left reeling from this shocking act of violence.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident, and the search for the culprits is underway.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, leaving the community in fear and outrage.