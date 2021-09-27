Popular singer hospitalized after his car somersaulted on highway

Popular Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi Majemite Ekele, popularly known by his first name Oritsefemi, has been hospitalised following a ghastly accident.

His car somersaulted as he drove on the Saapade highway in Ogun State, Sunday morning.

It is unclear how the accident occured, but he disclosed his black car tumbled into the bush from the highway.

He, together with some persons he was driving with, survived with minor injuries. They are currently hospitalised.

He disclosed this on his Instagram story, posting pictures of the crashed vehicle.

Oritsefemi has nothing but praises for God for making him escape what could have been a fatal crash.

Hours before the crash, he showed up as a surprise guest at a wedding to perform for the lucky couple.