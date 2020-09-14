A popular porn star in Nigeria is in deep trouble for allegedly shooting a porn movie inside the Osun Osogbo shrine.

The actor, known as Kingtblakhoc, was arrested by the Osun state police command Monday.

In the porn movie recorded in July and shared on porn sites, Kingtblakhoc was seen dressed like an Osun adherent with a woman who went completely naked as the movie continued.

A scene from the movie

Osun police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, said Kingtblakhoc was arrested following a complaint filed by a member of the Traditional Religion Worshipers Association in Osun State, Amoo Awosunwon.

Opalola said:

“Awosunwon of Idinleke Temple, Osogbo, reported to the police that he sighted Tobiloba Isaac Jolaosho dressed in Osun traditional attire in a sex movie with a completely naked young lady shared on the social media.”

She further revealed that the porn star will be put before court after the police complete their investigation.