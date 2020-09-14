Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, says he is still available for a presidential debate with President Nana Akufo-Addo.

According to the former President, Ghanaians will benefit from the debate, hence the need for the incumbent President to step forward for it.

“Our people need to test our leaders on how grounded they are on their promises. It was first about infrastructure but now we have our manifestos.

“He said the 2020 election will be based on track record but it is sad and unfortunate they have declined,” he said on Accra-based Class FM, monitored by Adomonline.com.

Mr Mahama added that he has never run away from a debate with President Akufo-Addo and will urge him to ignore Sammi Awuku and other people advising him not to come for the debate.

“They want to create an impression that I declined a debate in 2016 but I was the first presidential candidate to honour a debate in 2012.

“For the EIA debate, I declined because we had issues with the institute so he should boldly come out,” he reiterated.

Mr Mahama first threw the debate challenge when addressing party supporters at Ketu South during a tour in the region.

This was two days after the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, enumerated infrastructural projects undertaken by the current government.