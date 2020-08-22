Former President John Dramani Mahama has said President Nana Akufo-Addo is at liberty to choose a moderator and a venue for the debate infrastructure track record challenge he threw at him on Thursday.

He said the National Democractic Congress (NDC) has a more superior record of providing equitable distribution of development projects across the country than the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Addressing the chiefs and people of Kwamekrom in the Biakoye constituency at the beginning of a three-day tour of the Oti Region on Friday, Mr Mahama said President Akufo-Addo is at liberty to select the moderators and the institution that he wants to organise the debate, and he will show up any day, at anytime and anywhere.

The flagbearer of the NDC said he is ready to settle the infrastructure debate once and for all for Ghanaians to see through the NPP’s propaganda.

Mr Mahama also said he is ready to debate the president on all issues whenever the president decides.

He again asked what the Akufo-Addo government has done with the GHS140 billion it has so far added to the national debt stock by way of loans, saying he built roads, hospitals, schools, airports, expanded access to water and electricity, among others with the GHS54 billion borrowed during his tenure as president.

Mr Mahama told the chiefs and people that consistent with the NDC’s policy of providing each region with a public university, a new government of his party will provide a university in the Oti Region to develop the human resource capacity of the area.

Mr Mahama also promised to provide a regional hospital as well as develop its capital and surrounding areas to befit its new status.