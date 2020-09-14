The Founder and Leader of the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor, has launched her party’s manifesto ahead of the December polls.

The manifesto of the Afigya Kwabre native focuses on about 20 promises aimed at winning the hearts of Ghanaians.

As a cocoa farmer by profession, majority of Madam Donkor’s promises were targeted at alleviating hardship on farmers to make Agriculture attractive to all.

She indicated there will be free cutlasses for farmers, free fertilisers and capital to enlarge farms, among other things.

As a mother, she has given the assurance of extending the National Democratic Congress’ four-month maternity leave promise to a year.

ALSO READ:

Other freebies mentioned are free Port, free education, free water, free electricity and free meals for school going children including tertiary students.

Read the full manifesto below: