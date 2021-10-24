Famed Zimbabwean gospel artiste, Kudzaishe Nyakudya, has been assaulted and robbed at gunpoint by three unknown men who reportedly walked away with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to a statement by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the incident happened on Thursday around 5:00 pm.

He became a victim of the three unidentified men after the men pounced on him while he was dropping his friend at Corner Elizabeth Windsor and Newstead Rd, Marlborough in Harare.

Prior to the kidnapping and assault, his friend was attacked and the men also took an undisclosed amount from him.

After taking money and some valuables, the unidentified men dumped the artiste.

Below is the statement that was released by the (ZRP) on their Twitter page: