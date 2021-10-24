Following an undisclosed matter, a 16-year-old boy from Beitbridge fatally assaulted a woman and her two children before setting their bodes on fire.

The suspect, according to police statement, struck the woman with a stick before strangling her two minor children.

The victims are 24-year-old Sarina Mbedzi, Thanganedzo Mbedzi, 6, and Phidzuro Mbedzi, 5.

It is further alleged that the boy dragged the three bodies into a kitchen hut before setting it on fire leading to the bodies being burnt beyond recognition.

The boy has been arrested and the Police recovered a Mobicel cellphone and ZAR 72.00 cash from him.

It has also been reported that the boy is on free bail after he was arrested for the murder of his 62-year-old aunt Muhlaba Mbedzi, in April this year.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police released a statement on their Twitter page to confirm the incident.