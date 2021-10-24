Seven persons have been confirmed dead in two accidents that took place in the Central Region on Sunday, October 24.

Five persons in a taxi met their demise on the Abeadzi Dominase-Mankessim road when a trailer crushed into their vehicle.

According to police source, the trailer with registration number GE 2001-11, driving on top speed rammed head-on into the taxi moving in the opposite lane.

Trailer involved in accident at Dominase

The taxi transporting five persons was trapped under the trailer, which eventually somersaulted and landed on the car.

All five persons died on the spot.

The driver of the trailer and his assistant are receiving treatment at Saltpond Government Hospital for their critical injuries.

In another incident on the Cape Coast highway near Apam junction, two persons also died on the spot in an accident involving a Sprinter car and a trailer.

The sprinter is said to have been travelling from Nzema to Volta Region, while the trailer was also heading to Accra from Takoradi.

A mother and her three months old baby died at the scene and have been deposited at the Apam Government Hospital morgue and the eight persons injured are receiving treatment at the same hospital.