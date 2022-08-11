Veteran Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi has descended heavily on all who oppose sex before marriage.

The 56-year-old screen diva who recently announced her longing for a husband says it makes no sense that two people would tie the knot without first testing if they are good enough for each other.

“What’s this whole noise about no sex before marriage? How can someone, how can anyone, say that someone should not indulge in sexual activity with someone who has already proposed?”

Arguing her sex-before-marriage case out in an Instagram video which has since found its way onto Tik Tok, Eucharia said proponents of the no-sex-before-marriage position could possibly be people whose libido is ‘dead’ and as such have no sex drive who want to impose their uninspiring lifestyle on the rest of society.

“I mean, I don’t understand. The proponents of this whole wicked agenda of no sex before marriage must be completely out of their minds. Yes, If they are not out of their minds, how can they recommend such a wicked thing?”

Interestingly, Eucharia who is also an evangelist puts in a sidebar, three Bible quotes (2 Timothy 2: 22, 1 Thessalonians 5: 22, James 4: 7) that enjoin high morals, and say “Sex Before Marriage (premarital sex) makes it thoroughly difficult for you to extricate yourself from the Web and Stranglehold of an incompatible partner.”

