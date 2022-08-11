Parliament has paid glowing tribute to the memory of the late former Member of Parliament (MP) for the then Obuasi constituency in the Ashanti Region, Anthony Bright Boadi-Mensah.

The late Boadi-Mensah, aged 88, who died on June 11, 2022, became MP on January 7, 1997, having been elected to represent the people of Obuasi in the Ashanti Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). He was re-elected for a second term in 2000.

In the Second and Third Parliaments of the Fourth Republic where Mr Boadi-Mensah represented the people of the Obuasi constituency, he was said to have contributed to many statements and asked ministerial questions in his drive to bring development to his constituents.

The late Anthony Bright Boadi-Mensah.

Tribute

A tribute read on the floor of Parliament by the Majority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, on behalf of the Majority Leader, Osei-Kyei-Mensah- Bonsu, described the late Boadi- Mensah as a noble and affable man who carved for himself a lasting trademark of diligence, honour, and good neighbourliness, and these would forever be remembered in the history of the Parliament of Ghana.

“He (Mr Boadi-Mensah) believed that consensus building was pivotal in deepening parliamentary democracy, and it was based on this solid principle that he charted his life as a legislator and politician,” Mr Annoh-Dompreh said.

Among the MPs who contributed to the statement were Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, (MP for Suame) Kwaku Kwarteng (MP for Obuasi West) and Dr Kwabena Donkor (MP for Pru East).