Two out of the seven victims who sustained multiple degrees of injuries from the gas explosion in a residential neighbourhood apartment at Kpassa have died.

Mathew Sey, one of the victims lost his life on Wednesday morning after he was transferred from the Tamale Teaching hospital to Komfo-Anokye Teaching hospital for proper treatment.

The casual health nurse was said to be in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Jacob Naabili also died yesterday in his hometown, Naabu in the Nkwanta North District of the Oti Region.

The deceased’s mother, Tigbini Taalibi, called for support for the other son, Taabili John, who is responding to treatment at the St. Joseph Catholic hospital.