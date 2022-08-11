Two suspected armed robbers have been arrested by Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) personnel at Kakiasi, a farming community at Bole-Sawla.

The two are believed to be involved in the robbery of over 20 passengers in a sprinter bus from Sawla heading towards Wa.

The robbers, travelling on an Apsonic motorbike, were nabbed at the MTTD check point during usual stop checks.

One of the suspects, however, took to his heels before they handed their documentation to the personnel.

With the help of community members, they were given a chase which led to their arrest.

The police retrieved a locally manufactured gun, knife and masks from the suspects.

The suspects, believed to be between the ages of 18 and 20, are currently in Bole Police custody for further investigations.

Police say the motorbike and other items retrieved from the suspects will serve as exhibit in court after investigation.



