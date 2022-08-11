The President and Founder of Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has relieved his nephew, Dr Daysman Oyakhilome Woghiren, of his position as the President of Loveworld Next and Loveworld Innovation.

The clergy made the announcement during a communion service on Sunday in a video in circulation on social media.

It is gathered that Woghiren was removed, after a poster suggested that he was to be appointed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, surfaced online.

His alleged involvement with the APC presidential candidate has not been confirmed.

However, it was also gathered that Woghiren was being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged fraudulent financial activities.

He is to undergo spiritual rehabilitation while serving his punishment.

“Dr Daysman Oyakhilome Woghiren, the president of Loveworld Next and Loveworld Innovation, is hereby removed from being the Loveworld president and Loveworld Innovation and also suspended from all official roles for act of misconduct.

“So he no longer handles any of that and I am placing him under spiritual rehabilitation. He has to go through a spiritual rehabilitation programme from now with immediate effect”, Pastor Chris announced.