Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, has revealed how a sister set her up with her boyfriend to confirm if she was a virgin.

The thespian said the incident was why she felt strong about the Baba Ijesha (real name James Omiyinka) rape saga.

She recalled how at age 16 or 17, the older sibling didn’t believe she was a virgin “because I was weird”.

She made the revelation in an interview with #WithChude hosted by Chude Jideonwo,

The film producer said though her mother had a beer parlour then, she was so strict that her kids dare not mess around.

“She (sister) invited me out with her boyfriend. I was cool with it but then it started to seem as though she wanted to set me up with her boyfriend to confirm if I was still a virgin or not. They brought drinks and I drank them. She stood up, left, and said she would be back.

“The guy stood up and sat beside me. My mind immediately went to the fact that my mother didn’t believe I was a virgin. I was scared to death but I knew I needed to do something.

“Next thing, I summoned the courage to leave and the guy held me down and said ‘you’re not going anywhere’. Then, I asked him, ‘uncle, you wan rape me?’ This statement startled him and then he let me go,” she narrated.

She explained that the experience and numerous stories of others who were raped made her become an advocate against the crime.

On the Baba Ijesha case, she said: “I can only imagine what that 14-year-old girl was going through. No sane human being will hear such a thing and be happy with it, unless he/she was also a child molester.”

The mother of one also spoke fondly of her mother saying she had single-handedly taken care of her and her siblings even before she lost her father in 2014.

In her words, “she has been a father and a mother.”