In order to encourage chastity among ladies in society, a Nazareth Baptist Church located in South Africa has carried out a free virginity test on female members.

It is reported that ladies above 18 years were tested for free and handed certificates of honour.



The free virginity testing is an annual event carried out by the church, and the latest was held on the 4th of July, 2022.

The ladies eagerly participated at the event this year, and the successful ones had white marks inscribed on their foreheads.

The certificate was signed by the Leader of Nazareth Baptist Church and the specialist who carried out the test.



The test is usually conducted in the middle of every year so the certificate issued becomes invalid by the middle of next year when the next virginity test is conducted by the church.

Some of our maidens who went for VIRGINITY TESTING❤❤ 04/07/2022 😊😊 Kwa Shembe❤🤲




